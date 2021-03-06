Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 94,033 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Nasdaq worth $69,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day moving average of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

