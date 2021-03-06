Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of Entegris worth $65,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

