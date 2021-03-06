Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of Campbell Soup worth $73,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

CPB stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

