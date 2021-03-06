Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,723 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.18% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $68,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $93.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.