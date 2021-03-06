Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 111,615 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of BCE worth $71,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

