Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 177,675 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.53% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $61,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

