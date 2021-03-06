Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 96,142 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,142 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.65% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $71,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

