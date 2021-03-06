Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.88% of Kadant worth $62,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kadant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $175.48 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

