WeShow Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $133,536.00 (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $133,536.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeShow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00768893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00043582 BTC.

WeShow Token Token Profile

WET is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

