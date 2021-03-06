Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MNP stock remained flat at $$14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 96.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.