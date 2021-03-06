Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MNP stock remained flat at $$14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $15.86.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
