Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 40,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $151.97 million, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

