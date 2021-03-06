WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $595,380.49

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $595,380.49 and $6.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00773294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00042937 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

TRST is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

