Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head to Head Comparison

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 11.31 $169.12 million $1.69 21.57 Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.85 -$76.00 million $0.39 86.56

CubeSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CubeSmart and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 4 3 0 2.11 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 8.94%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CubeSmart pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

