WHALE Price Hits $31.29 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. WHALE has a total market cap of $163.95 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can currently be bought for $31.29 or 0.00065632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 82.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.