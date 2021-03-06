WHALE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $176.50 million and $2.54 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can currently be purchased for $33.69 or 0.00068307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 110% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

