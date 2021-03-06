Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.