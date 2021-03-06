White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,171.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

