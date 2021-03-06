WhiteCoin Price Reaches $2.46 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $5.80 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 195.6% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00005084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006514 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

