Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Cap of $26.67 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Whiteheart token can currently be purchased for $3,000.98 or 0.06112010 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

Whiteheart Token Trading

