Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,518 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Apple by 278.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,919,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $222,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,502 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Apple by 237.7% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 279.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 564.9% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 669,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 568,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

