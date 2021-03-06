Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

