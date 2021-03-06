WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,747. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,661,000 after buying an additional 680,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,429,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

