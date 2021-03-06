Wing (WING) Market Cap Reaches $30.51 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Wing token can now be purchased for $30.13 or 0.00062074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.00462273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00068424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00077957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00463800 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,512,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,748 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.