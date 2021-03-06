Wings (WINGS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135,830.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Wings has a market cap of $9.21 million and $135,830.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

