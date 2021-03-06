WINk (WIN) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $65.30 million and $4.80 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

