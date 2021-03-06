Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Winnebago Industries worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

