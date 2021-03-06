Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

WTFC stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

