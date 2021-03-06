Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WZZAF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

