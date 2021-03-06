WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Cap Hits $19.22 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.07 or 0.00752528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042750 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.