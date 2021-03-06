Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Reaches $698,172.53

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $698,172.53 and approximately $107,984.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.80 or 0.03400137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00374858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.77 or 0.01034139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00416282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00371648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00252924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023014 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

