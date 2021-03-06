Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Achieves $403,682.14 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00012862 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $403,682.14 and approximately $13,031.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

