Wrapped Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $164.55 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $164.55 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $49,159.07 or 0.99921015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00080531 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 124,770 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

