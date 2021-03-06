Wrapped BNB Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $228.68 or 0.00465841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $380.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.34 or 0.00465139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00068634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00078050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.16 or 0.00466805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,587,776 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

