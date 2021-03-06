Wrapped NXM Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $78.53 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $46.83 or 0.00097271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00466406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00068863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00078582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00084151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.32 or 0.00459736 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

