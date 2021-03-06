Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,069 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.29% of Wyndham Destinations worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

