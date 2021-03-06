Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 400,698 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 856,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.63, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

