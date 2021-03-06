X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $11.85 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 62.3% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and $81,903.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005194 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,327,609,156 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

