Xaya Market Capitalization Tops $3.90 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $1,156.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,949,991 coins and its circulating supply is 45,807,864 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.