Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx stock opened at $119.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

