Xiotri Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,002.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $57,002.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri token can now be bought for $396.31 or 0.00800677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00459153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00077656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00083194 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.00457366 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.