XMax (XMX) Price Down 7% This Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. XMax has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $392,842.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,228,424,164 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

