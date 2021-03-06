XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:XPPLF opened at $70.60 on Friday. XP Power has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

