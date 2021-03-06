XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 28th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of XpresSpa Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $8.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

