xRhodium Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $6,915.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,315 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,315 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

