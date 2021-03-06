Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,588.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 82.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $37,840.54 and approximately $40,588.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,966,441 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,007 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

