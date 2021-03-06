Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 17,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Xylem by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.