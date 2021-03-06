XYO Reaches Market Cap of $5.31 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $30,487.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.98 or 0.00775284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043587 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

