Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $4,248,120. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

