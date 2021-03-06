Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:YALA traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $19.63. 2,364,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,459,000.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

