YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 772,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 1,026,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,864.0 days.

YASKF stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

